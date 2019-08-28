Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $6.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.87 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 2,696.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

TBIO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $425.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

