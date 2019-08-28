Analysts Expect Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 41 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Erie Indemnity stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,508. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck acquired 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.56 per share, for a total transaction of $165,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 9.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $2,543,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 167.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

