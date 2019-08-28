Analysts Set Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Price Target at $37.42

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.85. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,508. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $662.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $58,781.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,644.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $2,039,621. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.