Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $77.38

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LNG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 994,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,906. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

