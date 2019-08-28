Analysts Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Price Target at $142.55

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,992. Concho Resources has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.