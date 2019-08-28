Analysts Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth $606,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

