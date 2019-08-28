Analysts Set Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $743,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $5,101,077. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Quidel by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 139,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quidel has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

