Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $85.26

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.63 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

ZM stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,808. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $275,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $355,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

