ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,071,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

