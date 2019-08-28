ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. 6,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $786.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 95,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.