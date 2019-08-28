ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,154 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,476% compared to the typical volume of 1,406 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,222,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.39.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

