Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 11.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.11, 11,483,902 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 7,866,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

