AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in August

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 947,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,730 over the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,624,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 1,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 174.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.