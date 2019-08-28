Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Down 10.7%

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s stock price was down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 7,302 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

