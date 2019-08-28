Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 244,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 598,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

