Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

APTV stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 49,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

