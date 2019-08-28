AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.52% of AquaVenture worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.49. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $545.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.93.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

