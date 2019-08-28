ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $1.37. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 543,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

