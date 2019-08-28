ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Billion

Analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to announce $17.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.47 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $18.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $72.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.56 billion to $73.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.12 billion to $75.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,117,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,754,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,897,000 after purchasing an additional 586,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 47,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.