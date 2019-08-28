Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Set at $48.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

ADM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 128,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

