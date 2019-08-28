Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Major Shareholder Sells $45,039,220.82 in Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $45,039,220.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,721,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of Arconic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08.

On Friday, August 23rd, International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of Arconic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $28,949,618.85.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,776,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1,397.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arconic by 31.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 560.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

