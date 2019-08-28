Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and $765,632.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

