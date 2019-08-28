Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.84 ($2.01) and last traded at A$2.81 ($1.99), approximately 69,345 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 176,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.78 ($1.97).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. The company has a market cap of $838.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

