ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. The company had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.