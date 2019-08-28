Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,465 shares during the period. Array Biopharma accounts for 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $432,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. Array Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARRY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

