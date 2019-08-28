Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Assurant worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,410. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

