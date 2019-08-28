Atara Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after buying an additional 1,361,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 715,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after buying an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after buying an additional 619,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $708.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

