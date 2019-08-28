Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Trading Up 2.6%

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.36 ($5.93) and last traded at A$8.34 ($5.91), approximately 3,193,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.13 ($5.77).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.81.

In related news, insider Graeme Bevans 76,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th.

About Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

