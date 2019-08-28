Augur Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00089862 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DragonEX, IDEX and Bithumb. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $101.47 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Zebpay, Kraken, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, GOPAX, AirSwap, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitsane, Ethfinex, BitBay, Mercatox, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.