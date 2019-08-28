Aurora Price Down 0.6% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Aurora has a total market cap of $101.27 million and $3.82 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.19 or 0.04918830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.