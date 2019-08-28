AurumCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,995.00 (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00243584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.01297698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

