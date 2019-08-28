Autonio Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Autonio has a market cap of $369,173.00 and $18.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.