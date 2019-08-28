Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) versus BioNano Genomics (NYSE:BNGO) Head-To-Head Review

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avantor and BioNano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 3 18 0 2.86 BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. BioNano Genomics has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 512.90%. Given BioNano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics -247.03% -347.02% -94.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and BioNano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics $12.00 million 1.41 -$18.50 million ($2.61) -0.59

Avantor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNano Genomics.

Summary

Avantor beats BioNano Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

