AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.52

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 39624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

