Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 10.8% Higher

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.06, 243,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 234,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

The company has a market cap of $484.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 810,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 15.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avrobio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avrobio by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

