Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,280,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AXGT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 2,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,000. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

AXGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.79 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.