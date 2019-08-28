Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Azul by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Azul by 2.6% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.