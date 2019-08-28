Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of BMI opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

