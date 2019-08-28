BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.59. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 7,921 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

