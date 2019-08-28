Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.04% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $145,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 121,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

