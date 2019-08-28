Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$108.00.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.58. 477,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,523. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.42.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Simon Adrian Fish sold 325 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.53, for a total value of C$32,672.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

