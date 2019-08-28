BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Short Interest Update

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BankFinancial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $522,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.