Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Argus increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SLF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,970. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,449,000 after purchasing an additional 279,121 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,097,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

