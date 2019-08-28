Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Director John Switzer Acquires 3,000 Shares

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 195,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,725. Barings BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barings BDC by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 243,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

