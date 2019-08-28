BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to announce sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. BayCom posted sales of $14.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $80.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $98.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 3,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

