Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.02 ($76.77) and last traded at €66.70 ($77.56), 2,002,763 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €66.98 ($77.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a PE ratio of 110.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.91.

Bayer Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

