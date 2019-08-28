Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 364,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 112,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 569,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,269,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,833.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,152 shares of company stock valued at $91,697.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

