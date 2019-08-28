Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.54, approximately 6,224,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,927,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,600,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,487 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,908 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,692 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

