Bela Market Capitalization Tops $368,242.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bela has a market capitalization of $368,242.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00691363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014887 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,677,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,009,177 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.