BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Shares Down 0.2%

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,655 ($21.63), 13,035 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.66).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,593.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,305.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 million and a P/E ratio of 170.62.

